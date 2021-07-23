Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for Covid-19 in countdown to new season
Real Madrid have revealed that star striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Liga giants, who are now working under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, are in the process of piecing together their plans for 2021-22.
A France international forward will play no part in pre-season training for the foreseeable future as he must now take in a period of self-isolation.
What has been said?
A brief statement on the Blancos' official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19."