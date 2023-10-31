He's a keeper! Real Madrid ready to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on permanent deal - but Chelsea will have to accept major loss on £72m investment

Real Madrid could soon turn Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan into a permanent transfer, but only if Chelsea accept a major loss on their record investment.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having signed Kepa on loan during the summer, Real Madrid are prepare to strike a permanent deal. But The Sun reports Los Blancos will only pay £17.5 million ($21m), which would mean a huge loss for Chelsea on the £72m ($88m) they paid for him in 2018 - which remains a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper. The player is said to be willing to accept a wage cut for it to happen, though.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid were in desperate need of a goalkeeper in August when Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury that will rule him for most if not all of this season. Kepa has since become the club's new number one, having earlier seen his Chelsea future become uncertain when the Blues spent £25m ($31m) on fellow countryman Robert Sanchez. The 29-year-old has also already hinted that he would happily stay in Madrid beyond his initialloan deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID & CHELSEA? Real Madrid and Kepa resume their season on November 5 against Rayo Vallecano, seeking to hold on to top spot in La Liga. Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to improve their dreadful home form when Blackburn Rovers visit Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.