Real Madrid take precautions to avoid Sergio Ramos-like trophy disaster during La Liga title celebrations
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Real Madrid took extra precautions to secure their Liga trophy on their celebration bus on Saturday, tying down the silverware in order to avoid a repeat of the Sergio Ramos catastrophe.
Ramos infamously dropped the Copa del Rey trophy off their bus in 2011, and the vehicle then ran over the precious cup.
There was no similar disaster this time around as Real Madrid took to the streets of the Spanish capital to honour their title-winning campaign.
Real Madrid's trophy precautions
What happened with Sergio Ramos?
The ex-Madrid star accidentally created an immortal moment when he accidentally crushed the Copa del Rey trophy a little more than a decade ago, as shown below.