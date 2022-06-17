Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

Los Blancos will travel to the United States for their 2022-23 pre-season tour

Real Madrid have a busy pre-season after winning the double in the 2021-22 campaign, which saw them collect both La Liga and the Champions League trophies.

It is believed that Carlo Ancelotti has already set a return date for his troops from the holidays and that happens to be July 8. However, not all players will return on the date as many of them were busy with their respective national teams until mid-June.

Then they will fly west to the United States to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.

Real Madrid pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time Venue Jul 23 Real Madrid vs Barcelona TBD Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Jul 26 Real Madrid vs Club America TBD Orcale Park, San Francisco Jul 30 Real Madrid vs Juventus TBD Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

andhave been confirmed for the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour this summer, with two old adversaries preparing to rekindle their Clasico rivalry on a pre-season date in Las Vegas.

Madrid will also play against Club America and Juventus on July 26 and 30 respectively.

How do I get tickets for Real Madrid pre-season matches?

It is yet to be revealed how much tickets will cost to watch the matches, but release dates have been set that fans can put into their diaries.

An exclusive pre-sale window will open on Wednesday, July 15, with it possible to register interest now at SoccerChampionsTour.com.

General sale tickets can be accessed from June 17, with there sure to be a clamour to see Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, in live match action.

When does Real Madrid's 2022-23 season start?

Real Madrid will play their first competitive fixture on August 10, 2022, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadion, Helsinki in Finland.

Whereas, La Liga is set to kick off on August 12 but it is unlikely that Real Madrid will take the field in the first matchday. The full fixtures will be released on June 23.