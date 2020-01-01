Real Madrid on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Zinedine Zidane's team continues its title defence this weekend with a home clash against struggling Huesca

is the most successful club in , having won a record 34 Liga titles, and is looking to add a 35th championship this season.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Zinedine Zidane's team saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave for in 2018, but has still found ways to win without the Portuguese superstar, lifting the Spanish title in 2019-20 ahead of fierce rivals .

After winning the first Clasico of the season in October, Real Madrid is hoping is in the hunt for yet another league trophy.

How to watch Real Madrid vs on US TV

Real Madrid vs Huesca can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 8am PT and 11am ET.

Real Madrid recorded a convincing 3-1 win in El Clasico last weekend, but came crashing down to earth in midweek against German side in the .

Late goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro were needed to take a point on the road against the side, stopping Real from starting their European campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Zidane's men will look to pick up where they left off in Spain on Saturday when it hosts Huesca, a team yet to win a league game in 2020-21.

Defenders Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola remain sidelined through injury, but Mariano Diaz and Nacho could be back in contention.

Thibaut Courtois returned to individual training but remains a doubt for the game with Huesca, while Martin Odegaard is also expected to miss out.

Eden Hazard came off the bench to help in the comeback against Borussia Monchengladbach and is in line to take a spot in the starting XI.

Pedro Lopez will not pay for Huesca due to injury, while Mikel Rico is unlikely to be back in time after being diagnosed as positive for coronavirus.

Shinki Okazaki is also a doubt for the visitors, meaning Sandro Ramirez could keep his place in the team.

Real Madrid on US TV in

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream October 31 8am/11am Real Madrid vs Huesca Fanatiz November 8 12pm/3pm vs Real Madrid Fanatiz November 22 TBD vs Real Madrid Fanatiz November 29 TBD Real Madrid vs Fanatiz December 6 TBD vs Real Madrid Fanatiz

All of Real Madrid's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Real Madrid in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 7 4 2 1 11 14 2 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 5 13 3 Granada 6 4 1 1 0 13 4 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 0 12 5 5 3 2 0 9 11 6 Cadiz 7 3 2 2 0 11

At this early stage of the season, only three points separate the top six teams in La Liga. Real Sociedad has taken an early lead at the summit, but leads by just one point over both Real Madrid and Granada.

Both teams have a game in hand over Real Sociedad, with Madrid especially confident of being able to make that extra game count in the race for the Spanish title.

The Clasico win over Barcelona puts the team in a great position over the teams most likely to end up as long-term title rivals, with Barcelona now down in 12th after playing five games.

Los Blancos plays against Huesca this weekend before taking on Valencia away on November 8 ahead of the international break.

Many of Real Madrid's players will travel around the globe during November's international break, meaning Zidane will be eagerly checking match reports and updates to ensure none of his key players picks up an injury while playing for their countries.

