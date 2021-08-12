Real Madrid not giving up on Haaland despite long-standing interest in Mbappe

The Blancos continue to monitor a prolific striker on the books at Borussia Dortmund, as well as a World Cup winner that belongs to PSG

Real Madrid are looking to ensure that they remain in the running for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Goal has learned, with the Blancos keeping their options open following a long-running pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

A club famed for its 'Galacticos' recruitment policy under president Florentino Perez is forever in the market for the very best talent available.

Prolific Norway international Haaland, given his exploits over recent years, certainly falls into that category and is of obvious interest to La Liga giants as they look to bring added firepower into their ranks.

Have Real Madrid asked about Haaland?

With the summer transfer window set to swing shut on August 31, Dortmund have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with Haaland.

They have already a sanctioned a switch to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho and are understandably reluctant to lose another prized asset.

Speculation refuses to go away, though, with a number of clubs asking questions of BVB and their stance regarding an in-demand frontman.

Chelsea appeared to be leading that hunt at one stage, as Thomas Tuchel pushed to land another No.9, but the Blues have shifted their attention to a £98 million ($136m) move for Romelu Lukaku.

Real did, however, react to the talk of a potential approach from Stamford Bridge by making contact of their own.

The Blancos were eager to find out if the situation in Germany had changed and whether Dortmund were prepared to relax their stance when it comes to Haaland.

They were informed, like Chelsea were, that was not the case, with the official line out of Signal Iduna Park being that a highly-rated 21-year-old is not for sale.

What is the situation now?

Real, given their strong relationship with Dortmund, accepted that there was no deal to be done and have not discussed the matter again since.

No doors are being closed, though, and those in the Spanish capital will not give up without a fight if a late opportunity presents itself this summer.

'Operation Exit' remains the top priority in Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti's side needing to free up funds from sales where possible.

That will put them in a stronger position to land top targets if bidding wars are sparked.

World Cup winner Mbappe remains their number one objective, with the France international entering the final year of his contract at PSG, but any deal there is proving tricky - especially as Lionel Messi is now at Parc des Princes.

Dealing with Dortmund would, given recent history, be easier than entering into talks with PSG, but as of now there is seemingly little chance of Haaland or Mbappe ending up at Santiago Bernabeu before the next deadline passes.

