Real Madrid injury woes continue as Isco out with hamstring strain

With Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Rodrygo all out, the Spanish midfielder is now also set for a spell on the sidelines

will be without midfielder Isco after the club confirmed he had suffered a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with .

He was, however, forced off in the 68th minute due to injury and is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.

Article continues below

A timescale has yet to be revealed although, depending on the severity of the problem, it could well be that the international is out for as much as four weeks.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored."

The good news for Los Blancos is that Isco's injury has come shortly before the international break, giving him an extended period to recover.

He is, however, now the sixth Real player to pick up a muscle injury already this season with Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Rodrygo all suffering similar issues.

Eden Hazard has also been unable to make his first-team debut due to a hamstring injury that has seen him miss his side's opening matches of the 2019-20 season.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane faces selection issues with his squad looking so thin ahead of Sunday's visit of .

Los Blancos kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over , with goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez securing the three points despite a second-half red card for Luka Modric.

They were, however, held by Valladolid in a shock result at the Bernabeu, with Benzema's 82nd-minute opener cancelled out by Sergi Guardiola.

After facing Villarreal on September 1, Madrid will then have a break 14 days before their next fixture against , where Hazard could well make his competitive debut for the club.