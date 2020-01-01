PSL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, Fifa headline Ngcongca tributes

Michael Madyira
Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns
The death of the former South Africa international defender has received emotional reactions from around the world

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois led the flooding in of condolence messages for the late former Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Anele Ngcongca.

Nngcongca died at the age of 33 in the early hours of Monday following a car accident in Durban.

He was due to be unveiled later in the day as an AmaZulu signing on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns and both clubs confirmed the defender's transfer in a joint statement.

    An outpouring of tributes from Fifa, Belgian top-flight league clubs, Premier Soccer League clubs, fans, former teammates, opposition players as well as the South African government dominated social media as news of his death spread.

    Courtois who played alongside Ngcongca at Belgian side Genk reacted to his former teammate’s passing with a message of sympathy.

