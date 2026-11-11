Real Madrid & England star Jude Bellingham opens up on mental health struggles and surprising lack of interest in football as a child

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Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has offered a fascinating glimpse into his private life, revealing that he originally had no interest in becoming a professional footballer. The England international also discussed the significant mental toll that comes with competing at the highest level of the European game.

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Childhood indifference to the beautiful game

In a surprising revelation regarding his early years, Bellingham has admitted that he was not always enamoured with the sport that has made him a global icon. Despite now being a cornerstone of the Madrid midfield, the 23-year-old explained that he initially actively avoided the pitch during his younger days in Stourbridge. The physical nature of the game and the competitive environment were apparently major turn-offs for the future Ballon d'Or contender.

"In as soon as football appeared, I wasn’t interested. I didn't want to be kicked, I didn't want to kick anyone; I just wanted to be left alone. I started to get interested when my brother wanted to play," he told Vogue magazine as quoted by Cadena SER. This late spark eventually led him to Birmingham City’s academy, setting off a meteoric rise that took him to Borussia Dortmund and eventually to the hallowed turf of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Managing the pressure of elite performance

Beyond his early years, the England international spoke candidly about the psychological demands of playing for the world’s most successful club. Following a debut season in Spain where he helped Los Blancos secure a Champions League and La Liga double, Bellingham admitted that the relentless expectations began to weigh heavily on his mental well-being. He highlighted the importance of seeking professional support to navigate these high-stakes environments.

"I felt like, at times, last season completely consumed me and made me very tense and stressed. I started talking to someone who helped me a lot with that and with how to manage those kinds of situations," Bellingham confessed.

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Life away from the Bernabeu spotlight

Despite his status as a footballing heavyweight, Bellingham is quick to point out that he is still a young man learning the ropes of adulthood. He believes that fans often place footballers on a pedestal, creating an image that does not always reflect the reality of their daily lives. The midfielder expressed a desire to be perceived as an individual first and an athlete second, especially in the era of social media scrutiny.

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"I think that sometimes fans idealize players and I don't want them to see me like that. I prefer they see me as a human being first," he stated. Highlighting his own lack of domestic skills, he added: "I feel mature in the football field, but, to be honest, in life I don't feel that mature. I don't know how to cook, I don't know how to drive..."

Being a role model for the next generation

While he may struggle with basic chores, Bellingham is acutely aware of his influence on younger supporters across the globe. He views his position not as a burden, but as an opportunity to demonstrate character and respect. Whether representing England at a World Cup or competing in El Clasico, he remains focused on maintaining a level of decorum that transcends his technical ability with the ball.

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"Whether you like it or not, the next generation looks up to you. I prefer to see it as a privilege. I have always said that, off the pitch, I want to be a gentleman," Bellingham noted.