Real Madrid draw Barcelona in Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final

Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after being drawn together on Friday.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Camp Nou before the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu in the final week of February.

It will mark the first time the two sides have met since Barca thrashed Madrid 5-1 in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui's final match in charge of the Blancos.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Real Betis will take on Valencia.

