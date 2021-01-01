Real Madrid close to appointing renowned sporting director Campos with Mbappe transfer in mind

The Blancos are looking to bring in a man who has previously filled a scouting role for them to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal that will add highly reputed sporting director Luis Campos to their ranks, with Goal learning that further talks are planned for next week.

The Blancos are in the process of remodelling on the back of a first trophy-less campaign since the tenure of Manuel Pellegrini in 2009-10.

Much change is being mooted on and off the field in the Spanish capital, with Zinedine Zidane already stepping down from his role as head coach despite still having a year left to run on his contract.

How close is a deal for Campos?

Sources have revealed to Goal that discussions with Campos, who once filled a scouting and tactical analyst role for the Liga giants under Jose Mourinho , have been ongoing for at least two months.

Those on both sides of the talks have been eager to ensure that future planning presented no distraction to efforts on the field.

Campos and his representatives have the utmost respect for Zidane and wanted full focus in Madrid to be locked on bids for major silverware.

That proved elusive, leading the legendary French coach to walk away and open up one of the most demanding roles in world football.

A bid to get Campos on board can now be stepped up, with the Portuguese boasting strong ties to Blancos president Florentino Perez and general director Jose Angel Sanchez for well over a decade.

Why do Real want Campos?

The 56-year-old, who last filled a role as football director at Ligue 1 side Lille, has been made aware of long-term future plans in Madrid.

His success in France, with his last employers revelling in unexpected title glory this season, has been noted by those in Spain.

It is also impossible to ignore that he played a prominent role in the success enjoyed by Monaco when they captured a domestic crown and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2017.

He has remained close to Kylian Mbappe since leaving a position at Stade Louis II, with that relationship holding obvious appeal to Real.

The World Cup-winning forward, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain, remains a top transfer target for the Blancos.

Any advantage they can gain in pursuit of the 22-year-old, who is approaching the final year of his current contract at Parc des Princes , will be embraced in Madrid.

