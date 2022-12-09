Real Madrid cheekily trolled by Malmo after Ronaldo and Benzema Champions League goal-fest tweet

- Real Madrid won 8-0 in 2015
- The club posted a throwback tweet
- Malmo hit back after being tagged
WHAT HAPPENED? On December 9, 2015, Real Madrid registered a massive 8-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League courtesy of a poker from Cristiano Ronaldo and a hat-trick by Karim Benzema, equalling the record for the biggest win the competition's history. The Spanish outfit tweeted a video of all the goals scored in that match on its anniversary and tagged the official account of Malmo. The Swedish club hit back at them, asking them about the progress of the failed Super League, which was the brainchild of Real president Florentino Perez.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid continue to participate in the Champions League as the Super League project is yet to see daylight.
WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid have been drawn with Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 and the first leg will be played at Anfield on February 21, while the reverse fixture will be held on March 15.