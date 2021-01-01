Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus' Super League involvement under scrutiny as UEFA begins investigation process

European football's main governing body is looking into three clubs' connection with the breakaway project as they continue to resist dropping out

UEFA have opened a formal investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' involvement in the controversial Super League.

European football's main governing body have released a statement confirming the news, which reads: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

More to follow.