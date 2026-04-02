Real Madrid are prepared to let a player go in order to sign Fernandes

Argentine international Enzo Fernández, a Chelsea midfielder, is looking to join Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are looking to sign a playmaker capable of controlling the midfield, but face the hurdle of the high transfer fee that Chelsea are likely to demand.

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In this regard, Spanish outlet ‘Radio Marca’ reported that the deal could be financed through the sale of players, such as Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, who has failed to live up to expectations under Real Madrid’s current manager, Álvaro Arbeloa.

The same source added that the London side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League – should it happen – would be a contributing factor in sealing the deal, particularly with increasing reports confirming Fernandes’ desire to leave the Blues and join the Whites.

The Argentine international recently expressed his desire to live in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and also spoke highly of the quality of Real Madrid’s former midfield duo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, fuelling speculation about his future.