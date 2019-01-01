Super Cup 2019: Real Kashmir keeping a close eye on the developments

The Srinagar-based club is yet to arrive on a decision on whether they will join the bandwagon of clubs boycotting the tournament..

remain the only eligible club, apart from All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side , to not have pulled out from the Super Cup that is set to commence from March 15 at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

When Goal contacted Shamim Meraj, owner of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), to understand the stance of the club, he said," It is a developing situation. Yes some clubs have pulled out.

"We still have time (to take a decision). We are around 16 days away from our first match. We are waiting and watching. But, Real Kashmir was formed to play football."

Meraj also made it absolutely clear that RKFC will not play the cancelled fixture against 'anywhere else other than Srinagar'.

"We have to inform the dates to AIFF. We will do it in a couple of days. We are not going to play anywhere else, other than Srinagar. The security will not be a problem. We can assure that."

On the other hand, Minerva Punjab remains adamant that they are not going to travel to Kashmir for the match unless they get written assurances from the concerned authority about the safety and security of the team.

Now it remains to be seen how the governing body deals with the impasse and organizes the match.