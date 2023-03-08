Stoking the flames! Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini admits he enjoyed seeing Man Utd get thumped by Liverpool ahead of Europa League clash

Ex-Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini admits he enjoyed Man Utd's 7-0 rout by Liverpool as his Real Betis side visit Old Trafford in the Europa League.

  • United crashed to humiliating 7-0 loss
  • Pellegrini had three seasons managing City
  • Admits he enjoyed thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides meet on Thursday after Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to defeat another La Liga outfit in Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate. Less than two weeks on from that famous night at Old Trafford, though, and United were humbled 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Pellegrini, who won two League Cups and a Premier League title with Manchester City during his three-year tenure, admitted to being quite pleased with Sunday's result.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unbelievable. I was watching the first 45 minutes because after that we had to play against Real Madrid, so I couldn't see when Liverpool scored the other six goals," the Betis manager said in a press conference. "But of course I understood immediately what would happen at Manchester United. [For] such a rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester [United], to [concede] so many goals will not be easy for them. But I'm a Manchester City fan also, so I was not very sad about what happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pellegrini was quick to dispel the significance of such a result and instead pointed to the 19 wins recorded by United in a 21-game period. Despite that recent form, though, Ten Hag's side are in need of a serious response. They will be without new midfield signing Marcel Sabitzer, who the Dutchman revealed would miss the first leg through an injury problem.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Man-Utd-Liverpool-AnfieldGettyTen Hag angry 2022-23Getty/ GOALManuel Pellegrini Betis final Copa del ReyRFEF

WHAT NEXT? After Thursday's Europa League clash, Betis will look to build on a solid 0-0 draw against Real Madrid when they travel to Villarreal on Sunday, while United host Southampton on the same day.

