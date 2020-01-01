Reading silent on Timbe’s situation, bid farewell to five first-team players

The Kenyan star joined the Championship side from Beijing Renhe on loan but his future in England remains unclear

Reading have yet again postponed an update on Ayub Timbe’s short-term contract but they confirmed the departure of five players.

Timbe signed a loan contract with the Championship side in January from Beijing Renhe and Kenyans will have to wait a little bit longer to know whether the winger will remain in or not.

Among the players Reading have let go is midfielder Charlie Adam, who joined them last summer and scored two goals in 13 matches.

Tyler Blackett has also left Reading after four years where he managed to appear in 107 matches.

Gabe Osho, an academy graduate, has seen his contract extended after impressing in the 2019/20 season.

“We do however also bid farewell to three club stalwarts, who between them have made 775 appearances for the club across the last decade - Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita,” Reading announced without mentioning Timbe at all.

“Orbita came through our Academy ranks from the very earliest age group and made his senior team debut almost exactly 10 years ago, coming off the bench to represent the Royals at Torqua aged 16.

“He went on to cement a place in the starting 11 and earned the Player of the Season gong from Royals fans in 2013-14.

“A serious knee injury forced him to sit out two years of his career on the sidelines, but he returned to the first-team fray last August and made 18 appearances for Reading in his comeback campaign.

“Both Gunter and McCleary initially joined the club from following our promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

“Gunter made more than 300 appearances for the club, rarely missing a match or even a minute as the right-back refused to ever let injury strike or fatigue affect his attitude or performance on the pitch.

“McCleary, meanwhile, scored 27 goals during his eight years in RG2 – none more memorable than his goal against in the semi-final and perhaps none more spectacular [although a fair few came close] than his audacious volley at home to in 2014.

“Model professionals throughout their careers at Madejski Stadium, we would like to sincerely thank them for their hard work and dedication to the club, whilst wishing them the very best of luck in their future careers.”

Four weeks ago, Reading confirmed they were in talks with Beijing Renhe on Timbe’s possible stay and that an update was promised would be made by the end of the month.