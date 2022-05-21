RB Leipzig vs Freiburg: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

RB Leipzig and Freiburg will both hope to end the season with a spot of silverware when they meet in the DFB-Pokal Final on Saturday.

The two Bundesliga outfits go head-to-head looking for a major honour to finish what has been two respectively sterling seasons.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position RB Leipzig roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Tschauner, Eutinger, Martinez Defenders Simakan, Angelino, Orban, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Gvardiol, Owusu, Henrichs Midfielders Haidara, Forsberg, Adams, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Olmo, Laimer, Raebiger, Kampl, Ibrahimi Forwards Poulsen, Silva, Novoa

It was not to be in the Europa League for Leipzig but they can still close out the season with a trophy to show for their remarkable efforts.

The weight of the favourites' tag could prove a slight stumbling block in a game that will be far closer than neutrals may expect however.

Predicted RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Halstenberg; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino; Forsberg, Nkunku; Silva

Position Freiburg roster Goalkeepers Uphoff, Atubolu, Flekken Defenders Siquet, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gulde, Kubler, Ezekwem, Sildialli, Gunter, Schlotterbeck, Schmidt Midfielders Schmid, Eggestein, Keitel, Haberer, Hofler, Jeong, Grifo, Engelhardt, Wagner Forwards Holer, Demirovic, Petersen, Schade, Sallai, Weisshaupt, Burkart, Vermeij

A remarkable season at Freiburg has already yielded fruit in a Europa League berth next term - but a more concrete prize could await them here.

Just three points split these two sides in the final Bundesliga standings, and that could set up an absolute cracker.

Predicted Freiburg starting XI: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Sallai, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Jeong; Holer.

Last five results

RB Leipzig results Freiburg results Arminia 1-1 RB Leipzig (May 14) Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg (May 14) RB Leipzig 4-0 Augsburg (May 8) Freiburg 1-4 Union Berlin (May 7) Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (May 5) Hoffenheim 3-4 Freiburg (Apr 30) Gladbach 3-1 RB Leipzig (May 2) Freiburg 3-3 Gladbach (Apr 23) RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers (Apr 28) Hamburger 1-3 Freiburg (Apr 19)

