RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Niko Kovac's men face a major test against opponents who have a perfect Bundesliga record to date this season

will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they face major title rivals this weekend at Red Bull Arena.

The Bavarian club triumphed once again domestically last season, but having drawn their opening game of the season, find themselves trailing their unbeaten rivals.

Can they pick up three points to leapfrog them and go top of the pile instead?

Game RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, September 14 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 / TUDN USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position RB Leipzig squad Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Mvogo, Tschauner Defenders Konate, Upamecano, Orban, Ampadu, Talabidi, Jakel, Rucker, Halstenberg, Saracchi, Canadido, Klostermann, Mukiele Midfielders Demme, Ilsanker, Krauss, Winter, Kampl, Haidara, Laimer, Nkunku, Bidstrup Forwards Forsberg, Lookman, Ruhner, Sabitzer, Hartmann, Bias, Werner, Poulsen, Cunha, Schick

Long-term issues Hannes Wolf and Tyler Adams continue to trouble RB Leipzig, who will have Kevin Kampl fit after slight doubts. Dayot Upamecano is training again with the squad after injury and is expected to have a role to play.

Patrick Schick could debut following his arrival, which compensated for Jean-Kevin Augustin moving to .

Possible RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Konate, Orban; Klostermann, Sabitzer, Demme, Forsberg, Halstenberg; Poulsen, Werner

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Hernandez, Sule, Pavard, Boateng, Mai, Alaba, Kimmich Midfielders Martinez, Thiago, Tolisso, Cuisance, Coutinho, Singh Forwards Coman, Perisic, Davies, Gnabry, Muller, Lewandowski, Arp

After thigh surgery during the international break, Leon Goretzka misses out for Bayern Munich, but the midfielder is set to be the only absentee.

Both Lucas Hernandez and Jann-Fiete Arp have returned to full training after issues.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Lucas, Alaba; Thiago, Kimmich; Coman, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are expected to win this match, with the champions priced at 17/20 at Bet365. RB Leipzig are 14/5 while a draw is 3/1.

Match Preview

Bayern Munich are setting their standards high this season, but they will be given a real test as to where they currently stand when they tackle RB Leipzig away from home on Saturday.

Niko Kovac’s side sneaked past to claim the title on the final day of the 2018-19 season and do not want to cut things so fine this time around, but if they are to regain their monopolisation of German football, tricky fixtures such as this are the type they need to win.

Certainly, they finished on a high before the international break, defeating 3-0 away from home then smashing 6-1 at the Allianz Arena courtesy of goals from six different players.

Little wonder, then, that the squad have their eyes on a serious push to win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and treble.

“With this team, we can go a long way in Europe, and I think the title is feasible. Every player dreams of the European Cup. Bayern have not won it since 2013. I think it’s time to get it again,” Corentin Tolisso told Sport Bild, fuelled with belief by the additions of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho over the summer.

Robert Lewandowski, though, has warned that they face a tough challenge against an opponent that has won all three of their matches this season.

“Leipzig are a team that are in the conversation for the championship,” he told Sport1. “They may have only played three games so far, but we have to keep an eye on them. You can see that they have already developed under their new coach Julian Nagelsmann. It won’t be an easy game for us.”

Reports suggest that the hosts are set to pile the pressure onto their opponents with an intense pressing game, with Benjamin Pavard at right-back pinpointed as the weak link in Bayern’s system.

Leipzig have already scored impressive wins over Union Berlin (4-0), (2-1) and (3-1) this season, but a success over FCB would top the lot and send out a message that they are ready to fight with the champions and Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga crown.