RB Leipzig vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
RB Leipzig and Atalanta will both hope to strike first and fast in the race for the last four of the Europa League when the pair meet in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at Red Bull Arena on Thursday.
The Bundesliga side are playing in Europe for the first time in a while after they were handed a pass through to the last eight, but they'll need to be on their toes against their Serie A visitors who have a semi-final spot in their sights.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
|Date
|April 7, 2022
|Times
|12:45pm ET, 9:45am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|RB Leipzig roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gulacsi, Tschauner, Eutinger, Martinez
|Defenders
|Simakan, Angelino, Orban, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Gvardiol, Owusu, Henrichs
|Midfielders
|Haidara, Forsberg, Adams, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Olmo, Laimer, Raebiger, Kampl, Ibrahimi
Forwards
|Poulsen, Silva, Novoa
Four years on from their first foray into European football, the Bundesliga outfit have the chance to blow past their best record in the Europa League, set in 2018 when they reached the quarter-final stage before slipping out against Marseille.
It is not too long since Leipzig were Champions League semi-finalists too - and a clutch of big results this term will give them a spring in their step on home soil.
Predicted RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino; Olmo, Nkunku; Silva
|Position
|Atalanta roster
|Goalkeepers
|Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello
|Defenders
|Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta
|Midfielders
|Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic
|Forwards
|Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse
While their rivals got a bye through the last 16 thanks to circumstances beyond their control, the Serie A outfit have already turfed one German side out of the running - and they will fancy their chances against another.
A defeat to Napoli at the weekend was far from the ideal build-up, but Atalanta will know that a draw will be an excellent result on the road with a second leg at home to come.
Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners, Malinovskyi; Boga.
Last five results
|RB Leipzig results
|Atalanta results
|Borussia Dortmund 1-4 RB Leipzig (Apr 2)
|Atalanta 1-3 Napoli (Apr 3)
|RB Leipzig 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Mar 20)
|Bologna 0-1 Atalanta (Mar 20)
|Furth 1-6 RB Leipzig (Mar 13)
|Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (Mar 17)
|RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg (Mar 5)
|Atalanta 0-0 Genoa (Mar 13)
|Hannover 96 0-4 RB Leipzig (Mar 2)
|Atalanta 3-2 Leverkusen (Mar 10)