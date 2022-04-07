RB Leipzig vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

RB Leipzig and Atalanta will both hope to strike first and fast in the race for the last four of the Europa League when the pair meet in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

The Bundesliga side are playing in Europe for the first time in a while after they were handed a pass through to the last eight, but they'll need to be on their toes against their Serie A visitors who have a semi-final spot in their sights.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Date April 7, 2022 Times 12:45pm ET, 9:45am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position RB Leipzig roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Tschauner, Eutinger, Martinez Defenders Simakan, Angelino, Orban, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Gvardiol, Owusu, Henrichs Midfielders Haidara, Forsberg, Adams, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Olmo, Laimer, Raebiger, Kampl, Ibrahimi Forwards Poulsen, Silva, Novoa

Four years on from their first foray into European football, the Bundesliga outfit have the chance to blow past their best record in the Europa League, set in 2018 when they reached the quarter-final stage before slipping out against Marseille.

It is not too long since Leipzig were Champions League semi-finalists too - and a clutch of big results this term will give them a spring in their step on home soil.

Predicted RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino; Olmo, Nkunku; Silva

Position Atalanta roster Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta Midfielders Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic Forwards Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse

While their rivals got a bye through the last 16 thanks to circumstances beyond their control, the Serie A outfit have already turfed one German side out of the running - and they will fancy their chances against another.

A defeat to Napoli at the weekend was far from the ideal build-up, but Atalanta will know that a draw will be an excellent result on the road with a second leg at home to come.

Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners, Malinovskyi; Boga.

