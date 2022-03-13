Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Sevilla can keep up the heat on the summit of La Liga when they make the trip to face a relegation-wary Rayo Vallecano at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas this weekend.
With victory secured midweek in the Europa League, Julen Lopetegui's side make the journey to take on Vallecano with an eye to not only consolidating second place but keeping the pressure up on league leaders Real Madrid.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
|Date
|March 13, 2022
|Times
|9am ET, 6am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN Deportes
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Vallecano roster
|Goalkeepers
|Zidane, Dimitrievski, Quintela
|Defenders
|Maras, Catena, Rodrigues, Balliu, Saveljich, Ortega, Hernandez, F. Garcia
|Midfielders
|Suarez, Comesana, Ntekja, Lopez, A. Garcia, Ciss, Valentin, Navarro
Forwards
|Falcao, Palazon, Trejo, Bebe, Sylla, Guardiola, Merquelanz, Aguirre
In their first season back in the top flight after a remarkable play-off run last year, Vallecano have done themselves proud - but they'll still need a few more points to be completely secure in the knowledge that they do not need to be concerned about relegation.
Their visitors present a tough task, but Andoni Iraola will hope that his hosts can deliver a shock to boost their prospects.
Predicted Vallecano starting XI: Zidane; Balliu, Saveljich, Suarez, F. Garcia; Ciss, Valentin; Palazon, Comesana, A. Garcia; Guardiola.
|Position
|Sevilla roster
|Goalkeepers
|Dmitrovic, Bono, Diaz, Pastor, Flores
|Defenders
|Montiel, Augustinsson, Rekik, Navas, Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Perez, Carmona, Fattore, Salas
|Midfielders
|Ocampos, Gudelj, Suso, Jordan, Corona, Rakitic, Lamela, Delaney, Torres, Gomez, Fernando, Cruz, Sanchez, Ortiz, Zarzana, Quintana
|Forwards
|El Haddadi, Mir, En-Nesyri, Martial, Romero
Victory in midweek against West Ham has put Sevilla on the path to Europa League domination - again - but Julen Lopetegui will want his side to switch their focus to domestic concerns.
They've got plenty of talent that should see them through, but there will be a wary touch to them, knowing that a slip-up may put an end to their title hopes.
Predicted Sevilla starting XI: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Gudelj, Acuna; Jordan, Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.
Last five results
|Vallecano results
|Sevilla results
|Cadiz 2-0 Vallecano (Mar 6)
|Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10)
|Real Betis 1-1 Vallecano (Mar 3)
|Alaves 0-0 Sevilla (Mar 4)
|Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid (Feb 26)
|Sevilla 2-1 Real Betis (Feb 27)
|Elche 2-1 Vallecano (Feb 18)
|Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Sevilla (Feb 24)
|Vallecano 0-3 Osasuna (Feb 12)
|Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla (Feb 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|8/15/2021
|Sevilla 3-0 Vallecano
|4/25/2019
|Sevilla 5-0 Vallecano
|8/19/2018
|Vallecano 1-4 Sevilla
|2/21/2016
|Vallecano 2-2 Sevilla
|9/26/2015
|Sevilla 3-2 Vallecano