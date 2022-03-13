Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Sevilla can keep up the heat on the summit of La Liga when they make the trip to face a relegation-wary Rayo Vallecano at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas this weekend.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla on fuboTV (try for free)

With victory secured midweek in the Europa League, Julen Lopetegui's side make the journey to take on Vallecano with an eye to not only consolidating second place but keeping the pressure up on league leaders Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Date March 13, 2022 Times 9am ET, 6am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), La Liga matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Vallecano roster Goalkeepers Zidane, Dimitrievski, Quintela Defenders Maras, Catena, Rodrigues, Balliu, Saveljich, Ortega, Hernandez, F. Garcia Midfielders Suarez, Comesana, Ntekja, Lopez, A. Garcia, Ciss, Valentin, Navarro Forwards Falcao, Palazon, Trejo, Bebe, Sylla, Guardiola, Merquelanz, Aguirre

In their first season back in the top flight after a remarkable play-off run last year, Vallecano have done themselves proud - but they'll still need a few more points to be completely secure in the knowledge that they do not need to be concerned about relegation.

Their visitors present a tough task, but Andoni Iraola will hope that his hosts can deliver a shock to boost their prospects.

Predicted Vallecano starting XI: Zidane; Balliu, Saveljich, Suarez, F. Garcia; Ciss, Valentin; Palazon, Comesana, A. Garcia; Guardiola.

Position Sevilla roster Goalkeepers Dmitrovic, Bono, Diaz, Pastor, Flores Defenders Montiel, Augustinsson, Rekik, Navas, Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Perez, Carmona, Fattore, Salas Midfielders Ocampos, Gudelj, Suso, Jordan, Corona, Rakitic, Lamela, Delaney, Torres, Gomez, Fernando, Cruz, Sanchez, Ortiz, Zarzana, Quintana Forwards El Haddadi, Mir, En-Nesyri, Martial, Romero

Victory in midweek against West Ham has put Sevilla on the path to Europa League domination - again - but Julen Lopetegui will want his side to switch their focus to domestic concerns.

They've got plenty of talent that should see them through, but there will be a wary touch to them, knowing that a slip-up may put an end to their title hopes.

Predicted Sevilla starting XI: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Gudelj, Acuna; Jordan, Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Last five results

Vallecano results Sevilla results Cadiz 2-0 Vallecano (Mar 6) Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10) Real Betis 1-1 Vallecano (Mar 3) Alaves 0-0 Sevilla (Mar 4) Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid (Feb 26) Sevilla 2-1 Real Betis (Feb 27) Elche 2-1 Vallecano (Feb 18) Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Sevilla (Feb 24) Vallecano 0-3 Osasuna (Feb 12) Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla (Feb 20)

Head-to-head