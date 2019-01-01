Raul Jimenez strikes again as Lozano completes Napoli move in busy week for Mexicans in Europe

Raul opened his Premier League account for the season with a penalty, but El Tri stars largely struggled in Spain

New season, same story.

Last week, the script changed a bit for Mexican players in Europe, with Chicharito back among the goals and Edson Alvarez making his debut. Neither were in action this weekend, with Hernandez out of the West Ham squad and Ajax inactive between legs of a qualification tie against APOEL.

So, it was on Raul Jimenez to wave the tricolor, and he did so with his first Premier League goal of the season for . Already off and running this campaign with five goals in the - including one on Thursday in a 3-2 win over - Jimenez opened his Premier League account with a 90th-minute penalty against .

Article continues below

The ever-reliable striker stepped up and converted Wolves' only goal of the match in a 1-1 draw and returns to action on Thursday, hosting Torino in the second leg for the right to move into the group stage.

The start of last weekend brought little joy for internationals, but this one was better. Andres Guardado returned to the starting lineup for against . He came out after an hour with Barca rallying to thrash Betis 5-2. Diego Lainez also made his first appearance of the season, coming off the bench for the last 15 minutes of the contest.

And Nestor Araujo was in his usual role as starting center back for , with the Celticos notching their first win of the season. Araujo and the rest of the back line kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 result over .

Hector Herrera continues to wait for his debut, watching from the bench as the Colchoneros topped 1-0.

While no Mexican was in action in , there soon will be reason to keep an eye on the league. Hirving Lozano completed his long-awaited transfer from to on Friday. His new club started the season with a wild 4-3 win over and next week face .

Now without Lozano, Erick Gutierrez is the name for North American fans to watch at PSV, with Guti having locked down a starting role for Mark van Bommel's side. Like Ajax, PSV was off this weekend after European competition, but Guti did play all 90 minutes of the Thursday match, a 3-0 win over Apollon.

It was rivalry weekend in , with topping 2-0 on the road. Jesus "Tecatito" Corona once again played a more defensive role for Porto, going 90 minutes at right back - albeit getting up the field often.

Omar Govea continues to make his mark in , starting for Zulte-Waregem in a scoreless draw with Sint-Truiden. He was substituted in the 77th minute.