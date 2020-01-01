Raul Jimenez ‘open to everything’ on transfer front as Mexico star airs Olympic ‘dream’

The highly-rated Wolves striker has been linked with a move away from Molineux, but is tied to a long-term contract and will not push for a switch

Raul Jimenez is “open to everything” when it comes to his future, with the international having seen his performances for attract attention from afar.

The 28-year-old striker is not actively looking for a way out of Molineux, as he is tied to a long-term contract through to 2023.

It could, however, be that offers are tabled for him to consider in upcoming transfer windows.

Interest from Manchester United has been mooted, while a return to Spain for the former Atletico Madrid frontman has not been ruled out.

Jimenez admits that anything could happen from this point, but he is focused on adding to his 21-goal haul in the current campaign for now.

Quizzed on his future plans by ESPN Mexico, Jimenez said: “One is always open to everything, but I have a contract until 2023.”

While he is eager to avoid diverting his attention away from the present at club level, international thoughts are starting to drift.

Jimenez would welcome the opportunity to form part of Mexico’s plans at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Three overage players are allowed in any one squad, so the Wolves star could get a nod.

Jimenez has figured at the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Gold Cup in recent years, but says he would be happy to have another summer cut short if called upon.

He already has his hands on one gold medal, from London 2012, but the opportunity to replicate that success would not be passed up.

Jimenez added: “It’s always a wish to go to the [Olympic] games, more considering that I already have an Olympic gold.

“It’s a dream that I’d like to fulfil again and I’d be one of the team’s reinforcement men. First I have to wait and then, if there’s a call, talk to the club.”

Jimenez will be back in domestic action on Sunday when Wolves take in a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls .

The Mexican frontman has only four goals to his name in 2020, but he was on target in his last outing against Norwich and will want to finish the season with a flourish – in both the Premier League and an ongoing campaign which has reached the last-16 stage.