Raul Jimenez nets first Wolves goal since return from fractured skull
Getty
Raul Jimenez scored his first goal for Wolves since coming back from injury.
The Mexico international suffered a fractured skull last November and was kept out of action until his return at the start of this season.
Jimenez slotted in the opening goal of the game against Southampton after 61 minutes, 10 months since his last goal.
More to follow...