Rashford targets titles & legend status at Man Utd, not Rooney’s goal record

The Red Devils academy graduate is hoping that a place among the club’s all-time greats can be secured as he helps them to major silverware

Marcus Rashford wants to become a legend at and intends to secure that status by helping the club to major silverware, not breaking Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record.

If the Red Devils academy graduate were to top a remarkable haul of 253 strikes for the club recorded by a former fan favourite, then tangible success would be expected to accompany those efforts.

There is, however, no guarantee that star showings from the international forward would deliver an enviable trophy haul.

With that in mind, Rashford says collective progress will mean more to him over the coming years than anything he is able to achieve on a personal level.

The 22-year-old, who has 64 goals to his name from 201 appearances, told FourFourTwo when asked about his ambition and whether he has Rooney in his sights: "I don’t pay too much attention to that.

"If you’re playing your best football, then whatever happens, happens.

"If I was to get that record but we go into the next decade with no trophies, that’s not going to be the greatest feeling for me. If I don’t get the record but we get lots of trophies and something to look back on, that’s the most important thing.”

Pressed further on his desire to become a legend, Rashford added: "That’s always the aim.

"You grow up around so many people who have that United legend status that it becomes part of your dream.

"When you dream of playing for Man United, you don’t only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like [David] Beckham, [Paul] Scholes and [Ryan] Giggs.

"It’s part of the dream as an academy lad."

It is not just with United that Rashford wants to experience trophy triumphs, with the plan being to also help England land a first title since the 1966 World Cup.

"To win the World Cup, and for Man United to win the ," Rashford said of his targets.

"We need to start showing signs that we can be the United of old. Football has changed a lot, so it’s not going to be exactly the same, but we know the club can do it. It’s been difficult, but it’s a period of transition.

"As long as we stay focused, I don’t see why we can’t turn things around and really improve."

Rashford is currently sidelined at United with a back complaint, with it yet to be determined when he will figure again or whether he will be fully fit to help England’s quest for European Championship glory this summer.