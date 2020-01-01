Rashford ruled out for weeks as Man Utd star misses Liverpool clash with back injury

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears the attacker will be unavailable for some time after revealing he has aggravated a back injury

Marcus Rashford could be out of action for much of the next month with the back injury he sustained against , according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The striker was absent from the squad for Sunday's Premier League trip to after failing to recover from the problem that forced him off during the 1-0 third-round replay at Old Trafford.

There were some suggestions the injury was more serious than first feared, although Solskjaer insisted this week the club would do everything to help Rashford be ready for the match at Anfield.

Article continues below

However, speaking prior to the game, Solskjaer revealed United are likely to be without their leading goalscorer, who has netted 19 goals from 31 games in all competitions this campaign, until after their mid-season break in February.

"He got a couple of knocks again, jolts when he came on against Wolverhampton, and he's aggravated his back," Solskjaer, who called on Daniel James to take Rashford's place in the starting XI, told Sky Sports .

"He's had some trouble before. We're going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

"He's always recovered quickly before, so let's hope he does that again.

"I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks. We've got a mid-season break, but I'm not sure we're going to see him before then."

Rashford also registered his disappointment at missing out on Sunday's clash as he wished his team luck against the runaway leaders.

"Would have done anything to be involved today so really disappointed to miss out. Come on Man Utd let’s do this!" Rashford wrote on Twitter ahead of kick-off.

Would have done anything to be involved today so really disappointed to miss out.



Come on @ManUtd let’s do this! 👊🏿 https://t.co/kEgZTEv57X — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 19, 2020

After the meeting with Liverpool, United host in the league on Wednesday before an FA Cup trip to either or Tranmere Rovers next Sunday.

They then face away in the second leg of the semi-final, trailing 3-1 from the first game at Old Trafford.

United face Wolves at home on February 1 and then expect to have 16 days off before heading to , with the first leg of their last-32 tie with taking place three days later.

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table approaching the clash at Anfield, sitting 17 points behind the leaders and Sunday's opponents Liverpool.