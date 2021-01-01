Rashford refuses to rule out Man Utd exit as admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona is revealed

The England international forward remains fully committed to the Red Devils, but admits a move abroad could appeal to him at some stage

Marcus Rashford has refused to rule out making a move away from Manchester United at some stage, with the 23-year-old forward open to the idea of taking on a new challenge outside of England.

The versatile frontman is a product of the famed academy system at Old Trafford and has taken in 270 appearances for his home-town club since bursting onto the scene as a promising teenager.

He is tied to a contract through to 2023 and is not looking to spread his wings any time soon, but the option of playing abroad in the future is something that appeals to an ambitious character.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether he can see himself playing in another country, Rashford told The Guardian: "I would never say no."

Asked to identify his ideal club, the England international added: "Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football.

"Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona."

The bigger picture

While there is no suggestion of Rashford leaving United in the near future, he is eager to further himself as an individual and put himself in the best possible position to take on any challenge.

He is looking to learn Spanish and Italian, with a man who has landed an MBE for his political efforts off the field looking to make the most of every opportunity put in front of him.

Rashford added: "When I was growing up, learning a language wasn’t deemed important in school. There wasn’t that expectation on you.

"Football has given me the opportunity to travel to different countries, and you have certain countries you like and want to learn more about, and learning a language is definitely a part of that."

For now, Rashford's focus is locked on enjoying a positive finish to the 2020-21 campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking to end a four-year wait for major silverware when facing Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.

