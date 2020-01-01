Rashford: Man Utd's struggles are heartbreaking but Red Devils will bounce back

The England forward was in scintillating form in Europe in midweek but couldn't prevent another Premier League defeat at Old Trafford against Arsenal

Marcus Rashford says ’s recent struggles have been “heartbreaking”, but he is optimistic they will bounce back from their latest setback.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were deservedly beaten at home by Arsenal on Sunday after a number of positive results in recent weeks.

United responded to their 6-1 humiliation against by beating Newcastle, and , but they have been disappointing at home in the Premier League.

In their last two games against Old Trafford – against and – United have mustered just six shots on target, and they have already been beaten three times on home soil in the league.

“This is something I've been doing since I was a kid and something I love to do,” Rashford told United’s official website.

“For it to maybe not go as well as I planned it to be, it's heartbreaking. I think it's a period where we need to get back to basics and find ways to win games."

“It's been tough," he added. "Obviously, we've had a lot of big games and games we need to get points in. It's been a bit up and down but it's like that sometimes.

“It's been an alright month but, for now, it's all about sticking together and finding a way to win games and really picking up the belief.

“We always bounce back when we don't do so well and I think it's another one of those times. We have to come together as a team, get back to the basics, and win games."

Rashford and United gave a glimpse of their potential in the , as the England forward came off the bench to score a stunning hat-trick in a 5-0 win.

“It was obviously a proud moment, something you dream about as a kid,” he said.

“I was very happy about it but the result was obviously a big result for us in terms of qualification in the Champions League. We need to back that up in the next game and hopefully get another three points.

“PSG was another tough game for us but we found a way to win the game. Sometimes, that one moment is all it takes. We definitely need to do that more and we need to start games a lot stronger than what we have been doing in order to get the points.”