Rashford championed by F1 star Hamilton as Man Utd striker named in Time's Next 100

The 23-year-old was named in Time magazine's Next 100 and earned glowing praise from the race car driver

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has praised Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as a "galvanising force" and says his efforts to fight child hunger in the United Kingdom have been "truly inspiring".

The 23-year-old was appointed MBE last year in recognition of his charity work to deliver food to children in Manchester who missed out on free school meals because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also wrote an open letter to the British government calling for more to be done to eradicate child poverty, which helped convince the government to continue providing free meals through the summer holidays.

Rashford has been named in Time magazine's Next 100 list as a result of his activism and race car driver Hamilton has hailed the England international's "resilience and persistence".

What has been said?

Hamilton wrote in Time: "In 2020, Marcus Rashford took his many talents beyond the football field - where he is a star player for Manchester United and England’s national team - to respond to a national crisis: child hunger. 'I know what it feels like to be hungry,' he wrote last June as part of a campaign that succeeded in pushing the government to provide meals for students in need during summer vacation.

"By standing up for the most vulnerable in our society, and using his platform and influence to create positive change, Marcus inspired countless others to join him on this mission and cemented his status as a role model.

"In a year that showed us the power of working together toward a common goal, he was a galvanising force behind uniting people across the U.K. in the effort to ensure that no child goes hungry. His determination, resilience and persistence have been truly inspiring. I cannot wait to see how he continues this important work."

Rashford's impact this season

Rashford has been one of United's most productive players this season.

The forward has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 24 Premier League matches this season, netting a further six times in as many appearances in the Champions League. Only Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in more goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this term.

United are currently second in the English top-flight and trail leaders Manchester City by seven points, though Pep Guardiola's team have a game in hand.

The Red Devils turn their attention to Europa League duty this week as they take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday. A Premier League match at home to Newcastle follows three days later.

