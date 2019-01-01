Rasheedat Ajibade: Super Falcons forward bags first brace for Avaldsnes

The 19-year-old added to her goal tally in the Norwegian top-flight as they subdued Fart in an emphatic manner

Rasheedat Ajibade bagged her first brace for Avaldsnes as they defeated FL Fart 3-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.

The 19-year-old had provided an assist to ensure her side claimed a 1-0 triumph over Roa before the international break last week.

The FC Robo product, who returned from helping to the third round of the Olympic Games qualifiers on Thursday, was hoping to inspire her side a back-to-back win in Vang.

Article continues below

The Nigeria international opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game for Lena Tyriberget's ladies at the Fartbana Stadium.

Five minutes from half-time, Giovana doubled the visitors lead before Ajibade bagged her brace 20 minutes after the restart to guarantee the visitors victory.

Ajibade, who featured for the duration of the match, has now scored three goals in her last three games, and four overall in 13 outings for Avaldsnes this season.

The win moves Avaldsnes to sixth on the Norwegian log with 18 points from 14 games this term. They will host Kolbotn in their next league fixture on Saturday.