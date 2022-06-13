Rapinoe & Morgan return as USWNT announce CONCACAF W Championship roster

The team's most-capped players are back for the first time since October

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are back in the United States squad for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship.

Vlatko Andonovski has named the 23-player roster for the tournament in Mexico next month.

USWNT legends Rapinoe and Morgan have received their first call-ups since October while the Portland Thorns' Becky Sauerbrunn is back in the team after missing friendlies in April with a knee problem.

What has been said about the USWNT roster?

Andonovski said: "Since we were last together in April, we’ve been evaluating a lot of games and hours of video and have had extensive conversations among the coaching staff to arrive at this 26-player roster for the Colombia games and the final 23 for qualifying.

The #USWNT’s 23-player roster for the @ConcacafW Championship is here! 🎉 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 13, 2022

"As usual, the players don’t make these decisions easy, but we feel this is a roster that can accomplish all of our goals over the four weeks we will be together for what we hope will be seven successful games."

So excited to be back with my gals! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/p2xOEmbsoJ — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 13, 2022

Alex Morgan reacted to the news on Twitter, declaring: "So excited to be back with my gals!"

When does the CONCACAF W Championship begin?

The tournament will take place in Mexico, starting July 4 and running until July 18.

Reigning champions USWNT are in Group A and will face Haiti on the opening day of the competition, followed three days later by a game against Jamaica.

They will then finish off the group stage with a match against hosts Mexico on July 11.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals and be given a spot at next year's World Cup.

Before the competition, the USWNT will play a pair of friendlies against Colombia on June 25 and 28.

