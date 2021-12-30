'Rangnick wants us to cut that out' - McTominay reveals body language talk as Man Utd beat Burnley

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has acknowledged that manager Ralf Rangnick told players to cut out bad body language on the pitch during games.

The Red Devils bounced back from a 1-1 draw against Newcastle with a 3-1 win over Burnley on Thursday.

In that frustrating affair against the Magpies, Manchester United were blasted for complaining to one another on the pitch, with Gary Neville going so far as to call them a "bunch of whingebags".

"Body language is one thing and the manager has come in and said he wants to cut that [poor body language] out, so that is final," McTominay told Amazon. "We have taken it on board.

"The game against Newcastle was difficult and we have to bounce back from that. The manager said we set the record for the most amount of turnovers in the league. We had to keep the ball better.

"Now is the time we really start stepping up and doing much, much better. The manager is so demanding and we play for Man Utd, it is what we have to do."

Unlike against Newcastle, when they played from behind most of the way, Manchester United struck early against Burnley with McTominay netting in the eighth minute. By the 35th minute, they held a 3-0 advantage.

Their body language appeared more positive, too, although being ahead likely helped their mood.

Manchester United have taken 14 points from their last six games - 10 more than they managed in their final six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

