Rangnick offers Martial future update after reports Man Utd forward wants to leave in January transfer window

Anthony Martial has not told Ralf Rangnick he wants to quit Manchester United despite his agent claiming the Frenchman wants to leave the club in January.

Philippe Lamboley, Martial’s agent, said in an interview last week that his client will look to leave the club in the new year, but the Manchester United manager said he has not heard anything from the player to suggest he is unhappy.

The 26-year-old, who joined United in 2015, signed a new contract in 2019 to keep him at the club until 2024 with the option to extend for a further year.

Article continues below

What’s been said?

Martial’s agent expressed the forward'’s desire to leave United in an interview with Sky Sports last week, saying: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Rangnick was asked about Martial’s future and revealed the player had not spoken to him about him leaving.

“The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it,” Rangnick said. "To be honest, what his agent says via the media is not of that much interest to me.”

Asked if he would speak to Martial to find out what he wants to do he replied: “No. Then I would react to what his agent has said and it should be the player. If he really has the wish to go to another club it should be the player who informs either the board or myself. I have never spoken about a player via the media and via agents.”

Is Martial fit to play?

Martial has missed the last three games with a knee complaint and Rangnick did not know whether he would be fit to feature against Brentford on Tuesday night.

Rangnick said: “After the final training session before the Crystal Palace game, after having trained with the team, he informed the doctor and the medical department that he would not be available because the pain in his knee is too big. We have to wait and see. Maybe he can train again (Sunday) but I have to speak to the doctor first.

When does Martial's contract expire?

The 26-year-old's contract is until June 2024, with the club holding an option to extend that for a further year.

After a successful 2019-20 campaign, where he scored 23 goals, he has struggled for form since, only scoring seven goals across all competitions last season and so far in the current campaign he has only scored once.

Further reading