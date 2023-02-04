Rangers vs Ross County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers take on Ross County in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and are second on the league table, nine points behind leaders Celtic.

On the other hand, Ross County are languishing at the bottom half of the table and are placed just a spot above the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Rangers vs Ross County date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Ross County Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Ross County on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone will not be shown in the United States (US). Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match on Rangers TV.

The game is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, there will be neither telecast nor live streaming of the game.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Rangers TV UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Rangers team news & squad

The injury list consists of Kemar Roofe, John Souttar, Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Deadline day signing Nicolas Raskin is available to make his club debut on Saturday.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell, Raskin Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jnr

Ross County team news & squad

Ben Purrington and Ben Paton are ruled out of action due to injuries. New Signing Nohan Kenneh is likely to be named in the matchday squad against Rangers.

Ross County possible XI: Laidlaw; Randall, Watson, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Harmon; Kenneh, Callachan, Dhanda; Brophy, White