Rangers vs Braga: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Rangers is set to take on Braga on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the second leg of the quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, with Braga holding a 1-0 lead heading into this contest.
Watch Rangers vs Braga on fuboTV (try for free)
In that initial game, Braga’s Abel Ruiz scored the lone goal of the match in the 40th minute. It was a defensive affair on both sides, with each team taking just six shots. Four of Braga’s shots were on target, while none of Rangers’ were.
Editors' Picks
- Benfica done, now for Manchester City: Firmino leads the way as Klopp's Liverpool super squad continues to deliver
- If Rangnick didn't pick Ten Hag, then what actually is his Man Utd advisory role?
- Man City survive brutal Champions League battle with Atletico Madrid - but at what cost?
- Can virtual reality help tackle football’s heading-related dementia crisis?
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Rangers vs Braga
|Date
|April 14, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDNxtra 1
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Rangers roster
|Goalkeepers
|McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin
|Defenders
|Tavernier, Bassey, Helander, Goldson, Simpson, Zukowski, Balogun, Barisic, King
|Midfielders
|Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Ramsey, Aribo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Lowry
Forwards
|Diallo, Itten, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala
This Europa League journey for Rangers began in the playoff round, where the team defeated Alashkert 1-0. From there, they advanced to the group stage, finishing second in Group A behind Lyon. The team then beat Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round playoff and Red Star Belgrade in the Round of 16.
Two Rangers players are tied for fourth in the Europa League in goals scored with four each: Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier.
Predicted Rangers starting XI: Bassey, Balogun, Goldson, Tavernier, Jack, Lundstram, Kamara, Kent, Sakala, Arfield; McGregor.
|Position
|Braga roster
|Goalkeepers
|Matheus, Sa, Hornicek
|Defenders
|Couto, Tormena, Leite, Sequeira, Rolando, P. Oliveira, Carmo, Guilherme, Buta, Fabiano, Moura, Pinto, Rodrigues
|Midfielders
|El Masrati, A. Horta, Mineiro, Pinto Veiga, Soares, Gorby, Berna, Castro
|Forwards
|Ruiz, R. Horta, Kodisang, Medeiros, Gomes, Fernandes, Fale, V. Oliveira
Braga began Europa League play in the group stage, where they finished in second place in Group F, losing out to Red Star Belgrade. The Portuguese club then defeated Sherrif Tiraspol in the knockout round playoff before beating Monaco by a 3-1 aggregate in the Round of 16.
Ricardo Horta has scored four goals for Braga, while Abel Ruiz now has a goal in three consecutive Europa League matches.
In the Primeira Liga, Braga sits fourth in the league table, behind Porto, Sporting and Benfica. The team has won three matches in a row, most recently beating Vizela on Sunday 1-0.
Predicted Braga starting XI: Medeiros, Ruiz, Horta, Couto, Al-Musrati, Horta, Gomes, Fabiano, Carmo, Tormena; Matheus.
Last five results
|Rangers results
|Braga results
|St Mirren 0-4 Rangers (Apr 10)
|Vizela 0-1 Braga (Apr 10)
|Braga 1-0 Rangers (Apr 7)
|Braga 1-0 Rangers (Apr 7)
|Rangers 1-2 Celtic (Apr 3)
|Braga 3-2 Benfica (Apr 1)
|Dundee 1-2 Rangers (Mar 20)
|Portimonense 1-2 Braga (Mar 20)
|Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Rangers (Mar 17)
|Monaco 1-1 Braga (Mar 17)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
4/7/2022
Braga 1-0 Rangers
|2/26/2020
|Braga 0-1 Rangers
|2/20/2020
|Rangers 3-2 Braga