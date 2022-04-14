Rangers vs Braga: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Rangers is set to take on Braga on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the second leg of the quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, with Braga holding a 1-0 lead heading into this contest.

In that initial game, Braga’s Abel Ruiz scored the lone goal of the match in the 40th minute. It was a defensive affair on both sides, with each team taking just six shots. Four of Braga’s shots were on target, while none of Rangers’ were.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Bassey, Helander, Goldson, Simpson, Zukowski, Balogun, Barisic, King Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Ramsey, Aribo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Lowry Forwards Diallo, Itten, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala

This Europa League journey for Rangers began in the playoff round, where the team defeated Alashkert 1-0. From there, they advanced to the group stage, finishing second in Group A behind Lyon. The team then beat Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round playoff and Red Star Belgrade in the Round of 16.

Two Rangers players are tied for fourth in the Europa League in goals scored with four each: Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: Bassey, Balogun, Goldson, Tavernier, Jack, Lundstram, Kamara, Kent, Sakala, Arfield; McGregor.

Position Braga roster Goalkeepers Matheus, Sa, Hornicek Defenders Couto, Tormena, Leite, Sequeira, Rolando, P. Oliveira, Carmo, Guilherme, Buta, Fabiano, Moura, Pinto, Rodrigues Midfielders El Masrati, A. Horta, Mineiro, Pinto Veiga, Soares, Gorby, Berna, Castro Forwards Ruiz, R. Horta, Kodisang, Medeiros, Gomes, Fernandes, Fale, V. Oliveira

Braga began Europa League play in the group stage, where they finished in second place in Group F, losing out to Red Star Belgrade. The Portuguese club then defeated Sherrif Tiraspol in the knockout round playoff before beating Monaco by a 3-1 aggregate in the Round of 16.

Ricardo Horta has scored four goals for Braga, while Abel Ruiz now has a goal in three consecutive Europa League matches.

In the Primeira Liga, Braga sits fourth in the league table, behind Porto, Sporting and Benfica. The team has won three matches in a row, most recently beating Vizela on Sunday 1-0.

Predicted Braga starting XI: Medeiros, Ruiz, Horta, Couto, Al-Musrati, Horta, Gomes, Fabiano, Carmo, Tormena; Matheus.

Last five results

Rangers results Braga results St Mirren 0-4 Rangers (Apr 10) Vizela 0-1 Braga (Apr 10) Braga 1-0 Rangers (Apr 7) Braga 1-0 Rangers (Apr 7) Rangers 1-2 Celtic (Apr 3) Braga 3-2 Benfica (Apr 1) Dundee 1-2 Rangers (Mar 20) Portimonense 1-2 Braga (Mar 20) Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Rangers (Mar 17) Monaco 1-1 Braga (Mar 17)

Head-to-head