Rangers boss Gerrard hoping to have Aribo fit for Dundee United clash

The Nigerian midfielder was absent for the third Premiership game in a row due to injury

boss Steven Gerrard has expressed hope Joe Aribo will be ready in time for their next Scottish Premiership clash, with United at the Ibrox on September 12.

The international has been out of action with an ankle injury missing the Gers last three matches against and and the latest being Saturday’s 2-0 win over Academical at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

Gerrard had already ruled out the possibility of Aribo playing for the game along with former Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe.

The ex- captain, however, wants both men involved against the Terrors.

Another Nigerian in Leon Balogun was also out of action with a muscle injury, but returned to training during the week and was selected for the matchday squad. The former and Hove Albion man was, however, an unused substitute.

“I am hoping to have a real selection dilemma when we come back to play Dundee United as I am hoping to have Joe Aribo back, Jermain Defoe and Leon [Balogun] were back in the squad today," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"So that is how we need to be as a squad - it needs to be very difficult to pick 11 and it is at the moment."

The victory-maintained Rangers’ unbeaten start to the season now reading five wins and one draw from six matches, three points clear of who play later on Sunday afternoon.

Even without Balogun’s presence, Rangers have been able to keep their streak of 100% clean sheets this season which Gerrard was thrilled about.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit keeping clean sheets - which is a fantastic record to have and they deserve a lot of praise for that,” he said.

“I thought Hamilton were there for a stronger scoreline, but we take the win, we take the clean sheet, we take the three points and we move on.”