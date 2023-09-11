Ralf Rangnick has said unequivocally that he would not be interested in replacing Hansi Flick as coach of Germany if approached for the job.

Germany sack Flick

Rangnick discussed as replacement

Rangnick rejects interest

WHAT HAPPENED? After dismissing Hansi Flick on Sunday, the German Football Association is looking for a new manager with only nine months till they host Euro 2024. Only 12 of the former Bayern Munich manager's 25 games in charge had ended in victories. He had also presided over a World Cup group stage elimination last year, and in his final game on Saturday, Japan had humiliated Germany in a 4-1 loss. Rangnick has been discussed as a potential replacement for the German Football Association, however, the Austria boss has refuted any claims and has confirmed he is focused on the job at hand as the Euros are less than a year away.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Austrian claimed he has no interest in the Germany role, telling ORE: "No chance. I decided 14 months ago to work as head coach in Austria, prepare the team to qualify for the Euros, and play a good role there. Everything else is not a topic for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp is reportedly the German Football Association's (DFB) first option for his replacement as per The Mirror, despite the fact that they are aware it would be extremely difficult to persuade him to leave Liverpool.

Oliver Glasner, the former manager of Frankfurt, and Julian Nagelsmann, who has been unemployed since being fired by Bayern in March, are also candidates.

WHAT NEXT? With Die Mannschaft scheduled to play a friendly match against France on Tuesday, Rudi Voller, who previously served as Germany's manager from 2000 to 2004, will assume leadership duties for the time being.