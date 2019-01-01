Raja Casablanca appoint Patrice Carteron as new coach

The Frenchman led TP Mazembe to three African Super Cup titles and one Caf Champions League triumph

Raja Casablanca have named Patrice Carteron as new coach following his departure from Al Ahly of Egypt whom he led to the final of the 2018 Caf Champions League.

The 48-year-old Frenchman succeeds Juan Carols Garrido, who parted ways with the Caf Confederation Cup defending champions earlier this week.

Carteron signed a six-month contract, which runs out by the end of the season, but could be renewed depending on results, according to the club.

Raja are currently third in the Moroccan top-flight, with six points behind leaders and cross town rivals Wydad Casablanca.

The former Mali and TP Mazembe coach won two league titles, three African Super Cup titles and one Caf Champions League title with the Congolese club.