How to watch and listen today's Florida State vs Georgia Tech 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2024 college football season has officially arrived. The No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech will get the action started at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The No. 10 Seminoles will kick off the year against Georgia Tech in a week-zero matchup within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) against a Yellow Jackets team that's making strides.

Under the leadership of head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech wrapped up last season with a 7-6 record, capped by a 30-17 win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Key has posted an 11-10 record since taking over as head coach, and the Yellow Jackets are expected to be a surprise contender in the ACC this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Florida State vs Georgia Tech college football game, plus plenty more.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech: Date and kick-off time

The Florida State will take on the Georgia Tech in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00pm ET/ 9:00am PT Venue Aviva Stadium Location Dublin, Ireland

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida State vs Georgia Tech

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 955 (NE), 193 (CAR) | Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | National: 82 (NE & CAR)

Florida State vs Georgia Tech team news

Florida State team news

Mike Norvell's team is aiming for a third consecutive season with double-digit wins. Despite a revamped roster this year, the goal remains unchanged. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has transferred to Florida State for his senior year after stints at Clemson and Oregon State, brings a dynamic skill set to the position. A highly athletic playmaker, Uiagalelei is known for his powerful arm and ability to gain yards with his legs.

In his previous season at Oregon State, Uiagalelei led the Beavers to sixth in the Pac-12 for total offense (409.2 yards per game) and fifth in passing offense (242.2 yards per game), contributing to an average of 31.8 points per game. Over his career at Clemson and Oregon State, he has accumulated 8,319 passing yards and 57 touchdowns, along with 1,132 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Uiagalelei has consistently delivered at least 25 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Georgia Tech team news

The Yellow Jackets bring back some familiar faces from last season, providing a sense of continuity. Sophomore linebacker Kyle Efford stands out as a key returning player with a team-leading 81 total tackles and one sack last season.

Junior safety Clayton Powell-Lee (70 tackles, 2 deflected passes) is another valuable asset in the secondary, renowned for his pursuit of the football. Senior safety LaMiles Brooks (62 tackles, 7 pass deflections) adds physicality and playmaking ability to the defense.

The appointment of defensive coordinator Santucci could significantly impact the Yellow Jackets' defense. Santucci's challenge is to transform last season's 97th-ranked defense into one of the conference's top units.

Dual-threat QB Haynes King led the ACC with 27 passing TDs in 2023, but he also had a league-leading 16 interceptions. He threw for over 2,800 yards and rushed for over 700 with 37 total touchdowns a season ago.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Head-to-Head

Since their inaugural matchup on November 22, 1952, the Seminoles have held a four-game advantage in the series, leading (15-11-1). However, Georgia Tech has experienced a resurgence against Florida State recently, claiming victory in two of the last three meetings and four of the past seven. The question remains: can they keep that momentum going this Saturday? It's bound to be a tough test.

Date Match Competition 10/29/22 Florida State 41-16 Georgia Tech NCAA 09/13/20 Florida State 13-16 Georgia Tech NCAA 10/25/15 Georgia Tech 22-16 Florida State NCAA 12/07/14 Georgia Tech 35-37 Florida State NCAA 12/02/12 Georgia Tech 15-21 Florida State NCAA

