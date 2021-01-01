Racing Club vs Independiente: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The weekend's biggest fixture sees the Clasico de Avellaneda take place at El Cilindro

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente

Racing have struggled to find their way since former Barcelona striker Juan Antonio Pizzi took over as coach at the start of the year, picking up mixed results.

A run of three straight Copa Liga Profesional wins was ended with a 0-0 draw away to River Plate, followed by defeat at the hands of Godoy Cruz last weekend to leave La Academia outside the top four.

Independiente changed their coach following a disappointing 2020, welcoming back veteran Julio Cesar Falcioni for a second spell in charge.

Falcioni made a positive start to his term but results have suffered in recent weeks as the Rojo have gone three games without a win, although they remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 5pm/8pm Racing Club vs Independiente Fanatiz

Racing vs Independiente team news

Racing will have to do without Covid-positive Ignacio Piatti, with Pizzi considering the addition of a fifth defender to his starting line-up in place of the ex-San Lorenzo star.

Independiente have been left severely under-strength by Covid, meanwhile, with more than 10 players, including goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa, and coach Falcioni set to miss the derby after testing positive.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 2:30pm/5:30pm Defensa y Justicia vs Talleres Fanatiz April 11 10am/1pm Argentinos Jrs vs Central Cordoba Fanatiz April 11 10am/1pm Patronato vs Gimnasia Fanatiz April 11 12:15pm/3:15pm Rosario Central vs Banfield Fanatiz April 11 2:30pm/5:30pm Union vs Boca Jrs Fanatiz April 11 5pm/8pm River Plate vs Colon Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Huracan vs Sarmiento Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Lanus vs Newell's Fanatiz April 12 5:15pm/8:15pm Atl Tucuman vs Velez Fanatiz

