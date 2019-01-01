Rabiot reveals Juventus talks and leaves door open for potential Man Utd move

The France international midfielder is about to drop into the free agent pool and could end up making switches to either Italy or England this summer

contract rebel Adrien Rabiot has admitted to having held talks with , while the door has been left open for a potential move to .

As things stand, the international midfielder is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.

He has refused to commit to fresh terms with the champions.

That has led to him being frozen out at the Parc des Princes, with no appearances made since December 11, 2018.

Rabiot is, however, a proven performer at the highest level and boasts the potential for future development at just 24 years of age.

He remains an attractive proposition to leading sides across Europe and has seen various landing spots mooted.

It could be that his next move takes him to or , with champions and Premier League heavyweights being heavily linked with formal approaches.

Rabiot has told Corriere dello Sport of his current situation: “I’ve spoken with Juventus, it’s a great club where everyone would like to play.

“I like Italy so much, it’s wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me. At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can’t say anything.

“Manchester United? It’s the same as last year, I have to decide. I’m on vacation for now. Soon you will know.”

