Queiroz suggests how Egypt can qualify for 2022 Fifa World Cup

Developing a winning team culture and commitment to being better is crucial to Egypt's hopes to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, according to coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Pharaohs continue their bid towards making a fourth appearance at the global football showpiece by welcoming Libya to the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria on Friday.

Three days later, they travel to Benghazi for the return leg against Javier Clemente's Mediterranean Knights.

Article continues below

Despite their stuttering start en route Qatar, the Portuguese tactician pointed out the way the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations can ensure qualification.

“The only way Egypt can guarantee success is to always be committed to being better, stronger, and to developing a winning team culture,” Queiroz wrote on Twitter.

The former Real Madrid and Portugal handler was named as head coach of Egypt after coach Hossam El Badry was shown the exit door by the Egyptian Football Association following the country’s 1-1 draw with Gabon in a World Cup qualification fixture.

He has recently received a barrage of criticism after not inviting Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Magdy Afsha for October’s matches against Libya.

Although he defended his decision by stating that "calculations are illogical in football".

“Calculations are illogical in football. This game only recognizes diligence, leave the calculations for the engineers and scientists,” Queiroz told the media.

“I don’t like to talk about a specific player in the Egyptian national team, and since I took up this task, I love and encourage anything that represents Egypt.

“The preparation for the Libya match took only five days, which is not enough, but we can work and prepare for the game.

“Libya is a strong opponent, but we know very well its weaknesses and strengths."

As things stand, Egypt are second in Group F having accrued four points from the two games played so far.

The North African country made their World Cup debut at Italy 1934 - where they crashed out in the Round of 16, the first round at the time.

Their last outing was at the 2018 edition staged in Russia. There, Hector Cuper’s team failed to get past the group stage following their inability to negotiate their way past hosts Russia, Saudia Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.