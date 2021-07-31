Quakes star 'Chofis' Lopez admits he misses Chivas as he looks ahead to more MLS-Liga MX cooperation

The Mexican midfielder looked back at his time on Chivas fondly as he continues his loan spell

Eduardo 'Chofis' Lopez admitted that he does miss playing for Chivas, but the San Jose Earthquakes midfielder says that he's happy to now be adjusting to life in MLS.

Lopez joined the Earthquakes on loan in January, reuniting him with former Chivas boss Matias Almeyda in MLS.

Having come up through Chivas' youth system before making 141 appearances for the club, Lopez admitte dthat he still has fond memories of his former team.

What did he say?

"Yes obviously I miss and I will miss things about Chivas," he said. "It is the team that gave me the opportunity to be a good footballer and I will always be grateful."

“Physically I think they are big here and they are fast, they are very intense," he added on the differences between MLS and Liga MX, "and in Mexico I think they are more technical than on this side. Little by little it is said that the two leagues are going to unite and that would be something great."

Almeyda's influence

Moving to MLS gave Lopez another chance to play for Almeyda, who has been in charge of the Earthquakes since 2018.

And Lopez was full of praise for Almeyda, who he said the coach very much feels like just one of the guys.

"He's a great guy," he said. "Sometimes it seems as if he's not the coach! He always chooses well the moments where he can work or play. He always treats the player well,"

The club currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with Lopez scoring three goals while providing on assist in 17 appearances.

