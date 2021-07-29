Qatar vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A place in the final awaits the victor as the tournament hosts meet the special guests

The U.S. men's national team locks horns with Qatar in the semi-final of the Gold Cup in Austin on Thursday.

It will be the first ever senior meeting between the two teams and the USMNT will be wary of the threat posed by CONCACAF's special guests as they attempt to book a place in the final.

The host team overcame Jamaica in the quarter-final, edging the Reggae Boyz in a 1-0 win, while Qatar won a five-goal thriller against El Salvador, winning 3-2.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Guzan Defenders Cannon, Vines, Pines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello, Kessler Midfielders Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis, Cowell

Walker Zimmerman withdrew from the squad with an injury ahead of the quarter-finals, with Henry Kessler called up as his replacement, while Cade Cowell joined too.

Gregg Berhalter is not expected to deviate too much, if at all, from the team that defeated Jamaica, but he may have a decision to make over whether to start Cristian Roldan and Gyasi Zardes, who had a positive impact from the bench.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner, Vines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Acosta, Lletget, Roldan, Arriola, Hoppe, Zardes.

Position Qatar roster Goalkeepers Al Sheeb, Y. Hassan, Barsham Defenders Ro-Ro, A. Hassan, Salman, Suhail, Kheder, Ahmed, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi Midfielders Hatem, Waad, Boudiaf, Al-Ahrak, Madibo Forwards Afif, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al-Haydos, Mohammed, Abdurisag, Ali

Almoez Ali is the tournament's leading scorer with four goals and struck twice in the quarter-final win over El Salvador, so the U.S. will have to keep a close eye on him.

Felix Sanchez will also look to the experience of Hassan Al-Haydos, while Abdulaziz has chipped in with three goals in the tournament.

Predicted Qatar starting XI: Barsham, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, A. Hassan, Ro-Ro, Ahmed, Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem, Afif, Ali.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last four results

USMNT results Qatar results USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25) Qatar 3-2 El Salvador (Jul 24) USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18) Honduras 0-2 Qatar (Jul 20) Martinique 1-6 USMNT (Jul 15) Grenada 0-4 Qatar (Jul 17) USMNT 1-0 Haiti (Jul 11) Qatar 3-3 Panama (Jul 13)

Head-to-head

The USMNT and Qatar have never played each other in a senior international, so this is the first meeting between the teams at this level.