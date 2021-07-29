Qatar vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The U.S. men's national team locks horns with Qatar in the semi-final of the Gold Cup in Austin on Thursday.
It will be the first ever senior meeting between the two teams and the USMNT will be wary of the threat posed by CONCACAF's special guests as they attempt to book a place in the final.
The host team overcame Jamaica in the quarter-final, edging the Reggae Boyz in a 1-0 win, while Qatar won a five-goal thriller against El Salvador, winning 3-2.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Qatar vs USMNT
|Date
|July 29, 2021
|Times
|7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Gold Cup games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1 / TUDN / Univision
Team news & rosters
|Position
|USMNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Turner, Johnson, Guzan
|Defenders
|Cannon, Vines, Pines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello, Kessler
|Midfielders
|Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta
|Forwards
|Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis, Cowell
Walker Zimmerman withdrew from the squad with an injury ahead of the quarter-finals, with Henry Kessler called up as his replacement, while Cade Cowell joined too.
Gregg Berhalter is not expected to deviate too much, if at all, from the team that defeated Jamaica, but he may have a decision to make over whether to start Cristian Roldan and Gyasi Zardes, who had a positive impact from the bench.
Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner, Vines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Acosta, Lletget, Roldan, Arriola, Hoppe, Zardes.
|Position
|Qatar roster
|Goalkeepers
|Al Sheeb, Y. Hassan, Barsham
|Defenders
|Ro-Ro, A. Hassan, Salman, Suhail, Kheder, Ahmed, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi
|Midfielders
|Hatem, Waad, Boudiaf, Al-Ahrak, Madibo
|Forwards
|Afif, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al-Haydos, Mohammed, Abdurisag, Ali
Almoez Ali is the tournament's leading scorer with four goals and struck twice in the quarter-final win over El Salvador, so the U.S. will have to keep a close eye on him.
Felix Sanchez will also look to the experience of Hassan Al-Haydos, while Abdulaziz has chipped in with three goals in the tournament.
Predicted Qatar starting XI: Barsham, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, A. Hassan, Ro-Ro, Ahmed, Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem, Afif, Ali.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last four results
|USMNT results
|Qatar results
|USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25)
|Qatar 3-2 El Salvador (Jul 24)
|USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18)
|Honduras 0-2 Qatar (Jul 20)
|Martinique 1-6 USMNT (Jul 15)
|Grenada 0-4 Qatar (Jul 17)
|USMNT 1-0 Haiti (Jul 11)
|Qatar 3-3 Panama (Jul 13)
Head-to-head
The USMNT and Qatar have never played each other in a senior international, so this is the first meeting between the teams at this level.