Qatar vs Panama, Honduras vs Grenada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Everything you need to know about how to watch the opening Group D games, including network, team news and more

Gold Cup 2021 Group D begins on Tuesday when Qatar faces Panama and Honduras locks horns with Grenada in Houston, Texas.

Gold Cup 2021

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar are the tournament's special guests this year, having been invited by CONCACAF and a testing start awaits against two-time runners-up Panama. Honduras has reached the final of the Gold Cup three times and emerged victorious in 1981, so will be determined to reach the knockouts at the very least.

Ahead of the games, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Qatar vs Panama / Honduras vs Grenada Date July 13, 2021 Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT / 9pm ET, 6pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / UniMas

Qatar vs Panama team news

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez will look to the likes of Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos for inspiration at the Gold Cup.

The roster is entirely home-based and boasts plenty of experience as well as a blend of youth.

Predicted Qatar starting XI: Al-Sheeb, Khoukhi, Hassan, Salman, Hisham, Ro-Ro, Boudiaf, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Ali, Muntari.

Former Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen is at the helm of Panama and his squad for the Gold Cup includes the likes of Pumas striker Gabriel Torres and MLS veteran Anibal Godoy.

Predicted Panama starting XI: J. Calderon, Machado, Peralta, Cummings, Palacios, Griffith, Godoy, Cordoba, Barcenas, Fajardo, Torres.

Honduras vs Grenada team news

Franklin Flores was a late addition to the roster, replacing the injured Michaell Chirinos. Maynor Figueroa and Boniek Garcia - named after legendary Juventus star Zbigniew Boniek - bring vast experience to the team, while Boavista forward Alberth Elis and Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta will be key players.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: Lopez, Figueroa, D. Rodriguez, Alvarez, Pereira, Acosta, D. Flores, A. Lopez, Martinez, Elis, Bengston.

The Grenada roster is a mixture of home-based talent and players plying their trade in the lower leagues in England.

Predicted Grenada starting XI: Belfon, Pierre, Sterling, Paterson, Noel-McLeod, McQueen, Theodore, John-Brown, Noel-Williams, Lewis, Charles.

Recent results

Qatar results Panama results Qatar 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 4) Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30) Qatar 3-1 Croatia U21 (Jun 30) Curacao 0-0 Panama (Jun 15) Oman 0-1 Qatar (Jun 7) Panama 2-1 Curacao (Jun 12)