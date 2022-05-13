'Put pressure on them' - Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid tactics to face Liverpool in Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed which formation Real Madrid will use in the Champions League final against Liverpool and says his side must put pressure on their opponents.

Madrid will face the Premier League side at the Stade de France on May 28.

The Italian coach says his side will line up in a similar shape to that which they have used for most of the current season.

What has Ancelotti said about the Champions League final?

Ancelotti said at a press conference: "[We will use a] 4-3-3 that will sometimes change to a 4-4-2.

"I think there is no defined system. Sometimes to put pressure on the pivot, as we did against Manchester City, you go from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1-1.

"The idea does not change much, just a little the way of defending the opponent, of putting pressure on them."

How did Real Madrid get to the Champions League final?

The Spanish giants are in with a chance of winning the European and domestic double this season, having already won La Liga.

The Santiago Bernabeu team edged past Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout rounds of the Champions League to reach the final.

Ancelotti's team had to pull fight their way back into each tie after falling behind.

They trailed PSG by one goal heading into the second leg of the last-16 tie but managed to secure a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, Madrid came close to being eliminated as Chelsea managed to force the tie into extra time, only for the Spanish side to secure the victory.

Then against City they were 4-3 down from the first leg but two late goals in the second leg took them into extra time, where Karim Benzema fired in a penalty to book a spot in the final.

