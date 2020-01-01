Punjab FC will not measure success by winning youth tournaments, claims Michael Browne

The Punjab FC technical director assures that the new management will leave no stone unturned to provide the best facilities to its players...

Punjab FC, then , in their very second attempt became the champions of when they clinched the title in 2017-18. What followed was one disappointing season and another modest campaign, before RoundGlass Sports took over the Chandigarh-based side completely from April 2020.

The new management has already made their intentions clear that they want to establish themselves as one of the title contenders by roping in former manager Curtis Fleming as the coach for the next season. Senior players like Sanju Pradhan and Anwar Ali will continue to be a part of the squad and four new overseas players will further bolster the squad.

The think-tank also wants to promote promising youngsters to the senior squad to forge a perfect blend of youth and experience.

More teams

"Sanju Pradhan continues to have a contract with us next year. He is an important member of our team. Same with Anwar as well. Both are them are invaluable to us both on and off the pitch. We have two signed two overseas players and two of them are yet to be signed. The start dates of the league are yet to be resolved but we are hoping to get things in motion by November.

"Any team which is participating in the league will aim high. Punjab will be no exception. We will definitely aim for a top-three finish. are looking to be strong. We will not be spending as much as them. But we definitely hope to be at par with them on performance," stated Michael Browne, technical director senior team of Punjab FC.

Although their aim is to participate in the (ISL), they are content with a spot in I-League, at least for the upcoming season. And their preparations have already started behind the scenes.

"We are developing our own training facilities on the outskirts of Chandigarh. There will be six pitches ready by November; three artificial and three grass pitches. Both the academy and first XI players will train there. We aspire to build the best training facilities in . Yes, ISL clubs have better training procedures. But our training will be on par with any club in the country.

"Also, clubs need to focus on developing players. We want to have the best academy in India. From last season we have got some promising young layers. We hope to push quite a few of them to the senior team this year," informed Browne.

The club would like to play its home matches in Punjab itself unless the All India Football Federation (AIFF) comes with a directive that would see all matches locked to a centralised venue or spread across a couple of locations. Moreover, the pre-season will be held in Punjab and is likely to start in September if the Covid-19 situation improves by that time.

Minerva Punjab have been crowned champions of the AIFF U-16 Youth I-League or Nike Premier Cup for three consecutive years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) and have also won the U-13 Youth league (2017-18) and U-18 Elite League (2018-19) champions. But the former head coach of the famed Aspire Academy in believes that winning silverware cannot be the only yardstick to measure success of youth programmes.

"At the youth level, there are various yardsticks to measure success. Some judge success by the number of players that get promoted to the first team. It's not only about winning tournaments. It's also about developing potential talents into first-team players. Success can also be measured by how many of them get to play for India in the future. We certainly would not measure success by winning U13 trophies."

Browne feels that apart from providing support to the first-team coach his primary job will be 'to cater to the needs of the young players.'

"There are always a few 19-year olds who are highly rated and yet they are not ready to start. They are not part of key training sessions. And all of a sudden they are not getting their needs looked after. We are going to make sure that their training needs are well taken care of. I looked at the quality of young players. They can definitely be improved."

The club also wants to continue participating in the local league as that would hand them some much-needed match time before locking horns with the big boys in the I-League. The blueprint is already in place and now it remains to be seen how well it is executed.