Pumas vs Mazatlan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Pumas will hope to bring some of their continental success across to the domestic front when they face Mazatlan in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario
The hosts have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but struggled to get going in the top-flight this term, leaving them looking for a boost against their bottom-of-the-pile visitors.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Pumas vs Mazatlan
|Date
|March 26, 2022
|Times
|7pm ET, 4pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
TUDN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Pumas roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Tapia, Paz
|Defenders
|Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld
|Midfielders
|Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia
Forward
|Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran
Los Universitarios have not had the brightest of campaigns since the start of the second half of the season, but they will hope to turn things around as the business end closes in.
Still, their CONCACAF Champions League form suggests they very much can still get the job done.
Predicted Pumas starting XI: Tapia; Mozo, Freire, Ortiz, Rodriguez; Meritao, Lopez, Saucedo; Islas, Rogerio, Ignacio Dinenno.
|Position
|Mazatlan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Vikonis, Gutierrez
|Defenders
|Noguiera, Vidrio, Diaz, Vargas, Alanis, Colula, R. Rios, Padilla, Lozano, Rodriguez, J. Rios, Sandoval
|Midfielders
|Meraz, Freitas, Fabian, Zarate, Moreno, Zavala, Intriago, Lopez, Montano, Bello
|Forwards
|Sosa, Benedetti, Sanchez, Rubio, Sansores, Arce, Ponce
Rock bottom of Liga MX, it has been far from Mazatlan's season, leaving them mulling how to pick themselves up off the canvas.
They'll hope that they can spring a surprise during this clash on the international break however.
Predicted Mazatlan starting XI: Vikonis; Vidrio, Vargas, Alanis, Padilla; Meraz, Bello, Intriago, Montano; Sosa, Benedetti
Last five results
|Pumas results
|Mazatlan results
|Pumas 1-3 Necaxa (Mar 19)
|Mazatlan 1-2 Leon (Mar 20)
|Pumas 3 (4)-(3) 0 New England (Mar 16)
|Monterrey 2-1 Mazatlan (Mar 13)
|Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas (Mar 12)
|Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa (Mar 1)
|New England 3-0 Pumas (Mar 9)
|Pachuca 3-1 Mazatlan (Feb 24)
|Santos Laguna 3-2 Pumas (Mar 2)
|Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan (Feb 19)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/18/2021
|Mazatlan 2-2 Pumas
|1/17/2021
|Pumas 3-0 Mazatlan
|8/15/2020
|Mazatlan 0-0 Pumas