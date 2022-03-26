Pumas vs Mazatlan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pumas will hope to bring some of their continental success across to the domestic front when they face Mazatlan in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The hosts have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but struggled to get going in the top-flight this term, leaving them looking for a boost against their bottom-of-the-pile visitors.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Pumas vs Mazatlan Date March 26, 2022 Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Tapia, Paz Defenders Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld Midfielders Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia Forward Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran

Los Universitarios have not had the brightest of campaigns since the start of the second half of the season, but they will hope to turn things around as the business end closes in.

Still, their CONCACAF Champions League form suggests they very much can still get the job done.

Predicted Pumas starting XI: Tapia; Mozo, Freire, Ortiz, Rodriguez; Meritao, Lopez, Saucedo; Islas, Rogerio, Ignacio Dinenno.

Position Mazatlan roster Goalkeepers Vikonis, Gutierrez Defenders Noguiera, Vidrio, Diaz, Vargas, Alanis, Colula, R. Rios, Padilla, Lozano, Rodriguez, J. Rios, Sandoval Midfielders Meraz, Freitas, Fabian, Zarate, Moreno, Zavala, Intriago, Lopez, Montano, Bello Forwards Sosa, Benedetti, Sanchez, Rubio, Sansores, Arce, Ponce

Rock bottom of Liga MX, it has been far from Mazatlan's season, leaving them mulling how to pick themselves up off the canvas.

They'll hope that they can spring a surprise during this clash on the international break however.

Predicted Mazatlan starting XI: Vikonis; Vidrio, Vargas, Alanis, Padilla; Meraz, Bello, Intriago, Montano; Sosa, Benedetti

Last five results

Pumas results Mazatlan results Pumas 1-3 Necaxa (Mar 19) Mazatlan 1-2 Leon (Mar 20) Pumas 3 (4)-(3) 0 New England (Mar 16) Monterrey 2-1 Mazatlan (Mar 13) Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas (Mar 12) Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa (Mar 1) New England 3-0 Pumas (Mar 9) Pachuca 3-1 Mazatlan (Feb 24) Santos Laguna 3-2 Pumas (Mar 2) Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan (Feb 19)

Head-to-head