Pumas vs Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pumas UNAM is set to take on Cruz Azul on Tuesday in a CONCACAF Liga de Campeones match. This is the first leg of the semifinal matchup between these two sides, with the second leg set to be played on April 12.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV

These two sides both compete in Mexico’s Liga MX and last met on March 12, with Cruz Azul winning 2-1 behind goals from Luis Abram and Juan Escobar.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul Date April 5, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), CONCACAF Liga de Campeones matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Tapia, Paz Defenders Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld Midfielders Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia Forward Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran

Pumas UNAM qualified for this year’s Champions League by virtue of its 2020 Guardianes runner-up performance. The team’s previous best performance in this event was in the 2011-12 competition, when it made it to the semifinals, though the team did win the previous Champions’ Cup three times during the 1980s.

UNAM features the top goalscorer of the tournament in Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who has scored five goals so far during the competition, including a pair of goals in the second leg of the quarterfinals meeting with the New England Revolution.

In the current Liga MX Clausura, Rogerio leads the team in goals with five.

Projected Pumas starting XI: Rodríguez, Freire, Ortíz, Mozo, Alvarez, Meritao, Lopez, de Olivera, Rogerio, Dinenno; Talavera.

Position Cruz Azul roster Goalkeepers Corona, Jurado, Cabanas Defenders Mayorga, Dominguez, Abram, Joaquin Martinez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar, Guerrero Midfielders Lira, Romero, Otero, Rivero, Rodriguez, Baca, Zaleta, Jimenez, J. Martinez, Haro Forwards Antuna, Mendoza, Tabo, Angulo, Morales, Gimenez, Gutierrez, Huescas

Cruz Azul qualified as the 2021 Guardianes champion. The team has won the Champions League once before, taking the title in 2014. It was also the runners-up in 2009 and 2010.

Uriel Antuna is tied for fifth in this competition in goals with a pair, which leads Cruz Azul. He scored in each of the quarterfinal matches after not scoring in the first round.

Juan Escobar’s four goals currently lead the club in the Liga MX Clausura campaign.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Rivero, Aguilar, Abram, Escobar, Antuna, Lira, Baca, Mendoza, Morales, Huescas; Corona.

Last five results

Pumas results Cruz Azul results Juarez 3-4 Pumas (Apr 2) Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas (Apr 2) Pumas 1-0 Mazatlan (Mar 25) Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul (Mar 19) Pumas 1-3 Necaxa (Mar 19) Montreal 1-1 Cruz Azul (Mar 16) Pumas 3 (4)-(3) 0 New England (Mar 16) Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas (Mar 12) Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas (Mar 12) Cruz Azul 1-0 Montreal (Mar 9)

Head-to-head