Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pumas will aim to get their Clausura exploits off to a winning start when they welcome Toluca to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the pair's first Liga MX game of 2022.

The hosts defeated the Diablos Rojos in a reclassification encounter in November, to qualify for the Apertura final phase - and both will be out to bolster their fortunes when they meet.

Games Pumas UNAM vs Toluca Date January 10, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT

Games Pumas UNAM vs Toluca Date January 10, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Ramirez, Julio Gonzalez Defenders Mozo, Rodriguez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Barragan, Rivas Midfielders Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Gutierrez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, Gallindo, M. Garcia, Samano, Ruvalcaba, Angel Garcia, A. Alvarez, Jose Gonzalez Forwards Dinenno, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo

It was a case of so close and yet so far in the end for Andres Lillini and company after they fell short at the semi-final stage late last year.

With Erik Lira now having made the move to Cruz Azul, a reshuffle for the new year at the back is in order, though Alfredo Talavera will remain as their steadfast skipper.

Predicted Pumas starting XI: Talavera; Mozo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Meritao, Lopez, Battocchio, F. Alvarez; Corozo, Diogo.

Position Toluca roster Goalkeepers Garcia, Gutierrez, Saldivar Defenders Lopez, Torres, Barbieri, Rosales, Ortega, O. Chavez, Sartiaguin, Vanegas, Salinas, Calvo, J. Rodriguez, Guzman, Sierra Midfielders P. Gonzalez, Castaneda, Acero, Fernandez, Baeza, A. Rodriguez, Diego Forwards Estrada, Samudio, I. Gonzalez, Canelo, Leon, Alvarez, D. Chavez, Sanvezzo

It's been two months since Ignacio Ambriz's side last played, when they were stunned by their hosts in their only reclassification match, to end the hunt for silverware.

A spot of revenge may be in order and, with no shortage of firepower at their disposal, they might just get it too.

Predicted Toluca starting XI: Garcia; Lopez, Vanegas, Ortega, Diego; Sierra, Baeza, Acero, Castaneda; I. Gonzalez, Estrada.

Last five results

Pumas results Toluca results Atlas 0-1 Pumas (Dec 5) Toluca 1-2 Pumas (Nov 21) Pumas 0-1 Atlas (Dec 2) Puebla 1-0 Toluca (Nov 5) Club America 1-3 Pumas (Nov 27) Toluca 0-0 Leon (Oct 31) Pumas 0-0 Club America (Nov 24) Santos Laguna 2-2 Toluca (Oct 24) Toluca 1-2 Pumas (Nov 21) Toluca 1-1 Necaxa (Oct 20)

Head-to-head