Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Pumas will aim to get their Clausura exploits off to a winning start when they welcome Toluca to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the pair's first Liga MX game of 2022.
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Toluca on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
The hosts defeated the Diablos Rojos in a reclassification encounter in November, to qualify for the Apertura final phase - and both will be out to bolster their fortunes when they meet.
Ahead of the fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Pumas UNAM vs Toluca
|Date
|January 10, 2022
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Pumas roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Ramirez, Julio Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Mozo, Rodriguez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Barragan, Rivas
|Midfielders
|Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Gutierrez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, Gallindo, M. Garcia, Samano, Ruvalcaba, Angel Garcia, A. Alvarez, Jose Gonzalez
Forwards
|Dinenno, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo
It was a case of so close and yet so far in the end for Andres Lillini and company after they fell short at the semi-final stage late last year.
With Erik Lira now having made the move to Cruz Azul, a reshuffle for the new year at the back is in order, though Alfredo Talavera will remain as their steadfast skipper.
Predicted Pumas starting XI: Talavera; Mozo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Meritao, Lopez, Battocchio, F. Alvarez; Corozo, Diogo.
|Position
|Toluca roster
|Goalkeepers
|Garcia, Gutierrez, Saldivar
|Defenders
|Lopez, Torres, Barbieri, Rosales, Ortega, O. Chavez, Sartiaguin, Vanegas, Salinas, Calvo, J. Rodriguez, Guzman, Sierra
|Midfielders
|P. Gonzalez, Castaneda, Acero, Fernandez, Baeza, A. Rodriguez, Diego
|Forwards
|Estrada, Samudio, I. Gonzalez, Canelo, Leon, Alvarez, D. Chavez, Sanvezzo
It's been two months since Ignacio Ambriz's side last played, when they were stunned by their hosts in their only reclassification match, to end the hunt for silverware.
A spot of revenge may be in order and, with no shortage of firepower at their disposal, they might just get it too.
Predicted Toluca starting XI: Garcia; Lopez, Vanegas, Ortega, Diego; Sierra, Baeza, Acero, Castaneda; I. Gonzalez, Estrada.
Last five results
|Pumas results
|Toluca results
|Atlas 0-1 Pumas (Dec 5)
|Toluca 1-2 Pumas (Nov 21)
|Pumas 0-1 Atlas (Dec 2)
|Puebla 1-0 Toluca (Nov 5)
|Club America 1-3 Pumas (Nov 27)
|Toluca 0-0 Leon (Oct 31)
|Pumas 0-0 Club America (Nov 24)
|Santos Laguna 2-2 Toluca (Oct 24)
|Toluca 1-2 Pumas (Nov 21)
|Toluca 1-1 Necaxa (Oct 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/21/2021
|Toluca 1-2 Pumas
|8/29/2021
|Toluca 2-1 Pumas
|2/14/2021
|Toluca 1-0 Pumas
|10/18/2020
|Pumas 1-0 Toluca
|2/15/2020
|Toluca 2-3 Pumas